HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A total of 27 people have been indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia says the organization is “responsible for distributing large quantities” of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Huntington.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the indictment follows an eight-month, multi-state investigation. He says the 53-count indictment charges the 27 individuals in connection to distribution of meth and fentanyl from Detroit, Michigan, to Huntington and other areas of southern West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement agencies obtained multiple search warrants, some of which were executed earlier today, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, along with arrest warrants.

According to Thompson’s office, the investigating agencies have seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of fentanyl, 26 firearms and $10,500, so far in the investigation.

“This case reflects the continuing commitment of this office to target the individuals who threaten our communities with these drugs and the violence that accompanies drug trafficking,” Thompson said. “This case also provides the latest example of the exemplary investigative effort and determined teamwork of our many law enforcement partners.”

Thompson says individuals from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Georgia were among the people indicted. The U.S. Attorney’s office says those facing charges include:

Derrell Cashawn Massey, 33, of Detroit, Michigan; Talon Aaron McIntosh, 27, of Detroit, Michigan; Georgia Alice Jackson, 31, of Huntington; Nehmiah Allen-Griggs, 22, of Dallas, Georgia; Donald James Duty, 51, of Huntington; Tyrone John Thurmond, 23, of Detroit, Michigan; Jashawn William Lawson, 22, of Detroit, Michigan; Mario Alonzo Pettway III, 23, of Detroit, Michigan; Hakeem Rashad Mack, 30, of Detroit, Michigan; Paul Anthony Rucker, 46, of Nitro; Kayla Dawn Powell, 37, of Hurricane; Vernard Antonio Brown, 32, of Detroit, Michigan; Tylar Harrison Harless, 25, of Tomahawk, Kentucky; Trevon Eaarle Godfrey, 27, of Detroit, Michigan; Christopher Anthony O’Dell, 38, of Hurricane; Gary Diaz, 66, of Nitro; Sharon Teston, aka Angie Marie Cogar, 47, of Nitro; Mark Lawrence Lowe, 22, of Detroit, Michigan; Shakur Raekwan Joyce, 23, of Huntington; Denzil Roger Grant II, 49, of Hurricane; Ladonna Rae Abner, 49, of Nitro; Kyla Smith, 28, of Huntington; Jerry D. Pemberton, 47, of Ironton, Ohio; Thomas Shane Holland, 53, of Salt Rock; Charles Clinton Cordle, 65, of Ashland, Kentucky; Josie Irene Copley, 58, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; Walter Alvin Cremeans, 56, of Culloden.

According to Thompson’s office, 22 of the individuals have been arrested at this time, and five remain out of jail. The U.S. Attorney’s office has not specified which five of the individuals named in the indictment have not been arrested.

Thompson’ office says agencies involved in the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. MDENT is composed of the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.