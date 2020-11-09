Coronavirus Updates
2020 General Election

28 to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at local schools

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 28 people are required to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases were reported from two Cabell County schools.

Cabell County Officials say the COVID-19 cases were reported at the Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCTC) and Cabell Midland High School (CMHS).

CCS officials say the people from CCTC and CMHS were last in school on Friday, Nov. 6. Contact tracing was conducted at both schools, leading to 23 people from CCTC and five people from CMHS to quarantine.

At this time, both CCTC and CMHS remain open on the blended learning scheduled.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS