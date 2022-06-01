MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two West Virginia men recently charged in connection to a 2021 Meigs County murder have been indicted by a grand jury.

According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston were each indicted on six counts related to the murder of Kane Roush on Sunday, April 4, 2021. They are the second and third individuals, respectively, arrested in connection to the investigation.

Stanley says the charges against Nelson and Walker are Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; Conspiracy, a first-degree felony; Burglary, a second-degree felony; and Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony. The two men are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

25-year-old Kane Roush was fatally shot in the early hours of Easter morning on April 4, 2021 on Legion Terrace Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The first person charged in Roush’s murder was Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston. Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021 in Charleston and indicted on June 17, 2021 on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall’s trial was originally set to begin May 16, 2022, but was postponed to September 2022, just days before on May 13, 2022, the same day charges against Nelson were announced. Walker was arrested less than two weeks later on May 25, 2022, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

“These indictments are the result of hundreds of hours of continued investigation, particularly by our task force and Ohio BCI, and is an additional step toward finally obtaining justice for Kane and his family,” Stanley said. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain convictions which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane’s family.”

Agencies involved in the investigation of this case include the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.