CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley will begin in late November after a successful first year in 2021.

It will take place on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, in downtown Charleston. It starts at noon.

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says there will be 100 decorated trees, live music, an ArtWalk event for Black Friday, a light show, the city tree lighting, a holiday market and more.

Coinciding with Holly Jolly Brawley, all on-street metered parking in Charleston will be free on Saturday, Nov. 26 as a part of Citizen Appreciation Parking, which was approved by the Charleston City Council on Oct. 17, 2022.

Free parking is also available in all city-owned parking garages from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday to Friday, and all day on Saturday and Sunday, except during special event parking, according to a press release from the city of Charleston.