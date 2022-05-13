MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A second person has been charged in connection to a 2021 murder in Meigs County, Ohio, just days before the trial for the first suspect was set to begin.

According to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia has been charged with Complicity to Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The charges stem from the April 4, 2021, murder of Kane Roush. Authorities said Roush was shot at a home early Easter morning and later died at the hospital.

The initial suspect, Jaquan Hall of Charleston, West Virginia was arrested in June 2021 in Charleston and charged with Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity and Conspiracy in connection to the shooting. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in July 2021.

Hall’s trial was set for Monday, May 16, but has been continued until September, according to the prosecutor’s office.