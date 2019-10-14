3 Adults and 2 Juveniles Arrested After Armed Robbery in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Five people, including two juveniles, are under arrest following an armed robbery in Scioto County, Ohio. Deputies say that the Minford Kwik Stop on Route 335 was robbed at gunpoint around 2:30 am on Monday, October 14, 2019, with an automatic weapon.

Deputies were immediately dispatched to this location. The suspect entered the store wearing a red hoodie and a black ski mask brandishing an automatic weapon demanding cash and cigarettes. The man was seen leaving on foot headed towards hometown pizza.

Deputies quick response time resulted in one of the suspects being located during a traffic stop in the Minford area. Deputies assisted by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 73 continued patrolling the area while putting out a BOLO to other law enforcement agencies of an additional vehicle involved in the armed robbery. A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 71 out of Chillicothe, Ohio, observed a vehicle matching the description from the robbery traveling northbound on US 23 inside of Ross County and was able to make a traffic stop and detained two adult males and two juveniles.

Captain John Murphy stated that a detective responded to the scene of the robbery before proceeding to Ross County for further investigation which resulted in two men and two juveniles being charged. Two firearms to include the one used in the robbery along with cash and cigarettes were located inside of this vehicle. Deputies and the detective picked up an additional person of interest from the Lucasville area and took him to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. After the interview, that person was also charged in connection to the armed robbery.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that the quick arrest and recovery of property was the direct result of the 911 dispatcher, deputies, detective and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 73 and Post 71 who all assisted in this investigation.

Arrested was a 17-year-old male out of Pickerington, Ohio, this juvenile has been charged with 1 count of the aggravated robbery a felony of the 1st degree with a firearm specification and two counts of kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree. Also arrested was a juvenile out of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, this juvenile has been charged with 1 count of complicity to aggravated robbery a felony of the 1st degree. Both juveniles were transported to the Ross county juvenile detention center where they will be held pending court.

The three adult males arrested were Davontae Burroughs, 19, of Minford, Ohio, Jordan Fyffe, 19, of Lucasville, Ohio and Jonathon McCormick, 19 of Minford, Ohio. All adults have been charged with 1 count of complicity to aggravated robbery a felony of the 1st degree. Burroughs and McCormick are currently being held in the Ross County jail, awaiting extradition back to Scioto County. Fyffe is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on October 15, 2019.

Captain John W. Murphy stated this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date