LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440.

Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including another church, bowling center and multiple baseball fields, vandalized in a similar manner.

Deputies were able to find a suspect through a vehicle of interest and a tip from the public. They say the vehicle of interest had red paint on the door handle. That suspect confessed to the crime.

The suspect then led deputies to two other people, who later confessed.

Stephanie R. Nida, Katelyn Woods, Griffen Williams Booking Photos (Photo Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephanie R. Nida, 21 of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19 of Henlawson, and Griffen Williams, 22 of Henlawson, were arrested after deputies got a warrant for felony destruction of property and conspiracy.

The three suspects are being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.