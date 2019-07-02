3 arrested for kidnapping 2 men, 3-year-old in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says three men have been arrested and charged with burglary and kidnapping two men and a 3-year-old child. Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says the 911 communication center received a 911 call at around 9 PM on Monday, July 1st, 2019 advising there was a burglary in progress on Back Street in Scioto Furnace involving four men with guns driving a black truck.

Captain John W. Murphy says deputies responded to this location and observed a black truck in the roadway, as they approached the truck they observed several people inside of the truck but noticed the driver was missing. One of the deputies then saw a man walking from behind a bush with his hands up stating that he did have a gun. A deputy found the gun in his back pocket and was able to secure that weapon and he advised that he had another gun that he placed down by a picnic table out back.

Captain Murphy says that several other people were removed from the truck that resulted in two more firearms being recovered. Detectives responded to this location for a further investigation.

During the investigation deputies were advised that two men and a 3-year-old child were in a vehicle located in front of their residence on State Route 140 in South Webster, Ohio, when three men with firearms pulled into this location with guns forcing them to get into the truck, these men took their cell phones and identifications from them.

Captain Murphy says the truck then drove to Back Street in Scioto Furnace. Deputies say the driver brandished a gun and made one of the men they had taken from South Webster go inside this house with him leaving two other men and guns out in the truck with the other man and child they had taken.

The victims reported that once inside the residence the man with the gun was ordering people around confronting them about him being robbed. Several people were able to exit the house which resulted in one of them going to a neighbor’s house to call 911, while the gunman kept two adult men inside not allowing them to leave. Deputies say the suspect grabbed a bag that had vaper refills that contained THC then fled out the door running into the deputies that responded.

Captain Murphy says during the investigation the detectives observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the residence upon a search of this location detectives located several mason jars full of marijuana downstairs. While searching the upstairs area detectives located a locked room that had a strong odor, after gaining entry into this locked room they discovered an indoor grow room operation to include fans, multiple LED grow lights, heaters, dryers along with multiple plants. The estimated street value of the recovered marijuana plants was approximately $19,000.00.

Steven Laws, 38 of Springfield, Ohio

Joseph P Woods, 27 of Jackson, Ohio.

Blair A. Pyles, 39 of Springfield, Ohio

Arrested was Blair A. Pyles, 39, of Springfield, Ohio, Pyles has been charged with 5 counts of kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree, 1 count of aggravated burglary a felony of the 1st degree and is being held on a $ 650,000 bond. Also arrested Steven Laws, 38, of Springfield, Ohio. Laws has been charged with 5 counts of complicity to kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree, 1 count of aggravated burglary a felony of the 1st degree and weapon under disability a felony of the 3rd degree. Laws is being held on a $585.000 bond. Joseph P Woods, 27, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with 3 counts of complicity to kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree, Woods is being held on a $150,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury once the evidence is tested at the Bureau of Crime and Investigations on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-109