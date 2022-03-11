PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—Three people are in custody after a drug bust in Prestonsburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Prestonsburg PD says they received information about a man known only as “Florida Alexander” who had been allegedly distributing large quantities of drugs in Floyd, Johnson and Lawrence Counties.

Undercover units surveilled a convenience store on Kentucky Rt. 321 where the suspect was believed to be selling drugs out of a car. Police surrounded the car and say they saw a man moving “erratically” in the vehicle. They say he had a large bag of methamphetamine in his hand when they opened the car door.

Police seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.25 grams of fentanyl and a variety of pills, scales and other paraphernalia used in dealing drugs.

26-year-old Franklin Penix, of West Van Lear, 36-year-old Sarah Moore, of Louisa, and 47-year-old Doris Strickland, of Louisa, were all arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opiates, trafficking fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband.

“We are absolutely not going to tolerate this poison in our community,” Chief Randy Woods said. “We’re going to build strong cases that will hold water and send the dealers to prison and get the users the help they need and deserve.”

The three suspects are currently at the Floyd County Jail.