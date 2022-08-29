ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two men and a juvenile are facing charges after another man was hospitalized after an attack in St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of West Main Street in St. Albans on Aug. 14, 2022. Deputies say they were called to the scene regarding a man who was beaten with a baseball bat.

The KCSO says several witnesses told deputies they saw three men arrive at the scene in a dump truck and then allegedly attack the victim. Deputies say during the attack, one suspect used a baseball bat and another used “what appeared to be an expandable baton,” while the third suspect brandished a gun.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was struck repeatedly on his body and head, and has remained hospitalized in critical condition since the attack.

Deputies say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Mark Paul, 44, and Hunter Paul, 24, were both arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, according to the KCSO. Deputies say a juvenile was also charged in the attack.

The investigation into the attack is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.