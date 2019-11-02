3 children taken to hospital after St Albans Veterans Day Parade accident

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WOWK) – St. Albans Police say three children have been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after an ATV lost control and accelerated onto a float during the city’s Veteran’s Day parade. Of the five children who were on the float, only three were hospitalized. The hospital says one of the three has been admitted to trauma care.

Emergency officials say the 1000 block of 6th Ave, St Albans, is closed following the accident.

