3 Cleveland men arrested on drug charges in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Three men from Cleveland, Ohio, are facing felony drug charges in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, members of the the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force conducting surveillance said they saw an alleged drug transaction taking place near 20th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers approached the car and found probable cause to search the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers found approximately 29 grams of suspected heroin, two sets of digital scales, $1,871 in cash and other drug contraband indicative of drug trafficking, the HPD says.

The three suspects, Phillip Morris, 28, Maurice Pollard, 28 and Joseph Stephens, 29, were arrested. Morris and Pollard are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Stephens is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Huntington Police have not released any additional information at this time.