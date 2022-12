3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Nevaeh Kelly)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m.

No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers.

They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in Fayette County, Bradley in Raleigh County and Pratt and Hanley in Kanawha County responded to the fire.