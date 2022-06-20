CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Three people were killed in a crash near Carter Caves State Resort Park right before dark on Saturday evening.

Carter County Coroner William Waddell says that a 41-year-old father, 39-year-old mother and a 4-year-son died when their Honda CR-V went over an embankment near the park. He says that an 11-year-old son survived the crash. The family is from Beaver Creek, Ohio.

Waddell says that the family had been vacationing in Virginia Beach and planned to camp for the night at the park. He says the father missed the entrance to the park and tried to back up, and, when doing so, overcorrected and backed the vehicle over an embankment. The vehicle landed upside-down in a creek, according to Waddell.

Waddell also said that the bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.