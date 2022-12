HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 4:49 p.m. in the Union Ridge Road area of Lesage.

There is no word at this time if anyone has been injured or if the home was occupied.

The Barboursville, Ohio River Road and Ona fire departments are responding.