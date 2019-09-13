3 fire departments respond to Putnam County house fire

PUTNAM, W.Va. (WOWK) – Putnam County Dispatchers say three fire departments are working to put out a house fire on 2500 block of Sycamore Road in Hurricane, West Virginia. The fire was reported in the afternoon of Friday, September 13, 2019.

The Hurricane Fire Department, the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department, all responded along with Putnam County EMS and the American Red Cross.

The Hurricane Deputy Fire Chief says the house is a total loss. One person was home at the time, but they were not injured.

The fire started on the lower level or the basement of the house, and heat was factor in fighting the fire. Extra units were called to the scene as backup.

