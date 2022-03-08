HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington firefighters have completed a national program and are now certified journeymen.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, firefighters Patrick Childers, Brenden Simpkins and Garrett Scheibelhood will be in this program for two years before being able to move higher in rank.

It’s a very big deal. We all call it the three-year test. It’s one of those things you have to have to stay employed with the Huntington Fire Department Steve Mccormick, Huntington Fire Department Union President IAFF Local 289

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the process to get this rank involves a “6,000 hour apprenticeship training that’s recognized by the West Virginia Department of Labor.”

What’s next for them?

“It’s one of the first ranks of the Huntington Fire Department. Once they’re in this rank, they can move on to engineer, on to lieutenant, on to captain and so on.”