HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Marshall University graduates were inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this week.

The ceremony took place Friday night at the Memorial Student Center. With the new inductees, the Hall of Fame now includes 81 members. The first ceremony took place in 1985 with the first 12 members inducted.

The 2022 inductees include:

Kathy Cosco, director of Strategic Marketing for the Mountain Health Network.

Patricia Proctor, a lawyer and founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall University.

Giles Snyder, a newscaster on National Public Radio in Washington, DC.

Marshall University says these inductees were chosen this year for the positive contributions they have made to the journalism profession.

“I’d be somewhere for sure, but I’m not sure that I would have made it all the way to NPR without Marshall and the grounding that it gave me in broadcasting, and radio and TV, and everything that goes along with that,” said Snyder.