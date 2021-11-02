3 injured, home destroyed in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three people have been injured in a structure fire at a home near the intersection of Kearse Drive and Chandler Drive in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-story wood-frame house caught fire around 6 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

The Charleston Fire Department says the house is a total loss and those injured have been taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

The fire has not yet been extinguished, but officials say no other homes are in danger. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.