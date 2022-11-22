3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently caught in power cables.

Director of Emergency Services in Lincoln County, Allen Holder, says this happened just before 5:45 p.m. He says the ambulance in the crash is from Lincoln County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holder says a power pole was damaged and live wires are hanging down. He says AEP has the roadway shut down and it will be shut down for a while.

The extent of the people’s injuries is unknown at this time and there were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.