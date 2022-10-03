KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are reporting multiple inmate overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail tonight in Charleston.

According to Morgan Switzer with the Department of Homeland Security, three inmates overdosed Monday night, Oct. 3, but she adds everyone is now okay.

Switzer says it is not known at this time if these were three new inmates or if they had been in the jail for a while.

According to Switzer, there will be a full investigation into what happened and more details will be released Tuesday, Oct. 4.