KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately Mile Marker 53.5.

Dunbar’s police and fire departments, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three lanes are blocked until a wrecker gets to the scene, dispatchers tell 13 News.

The West Virginia 511 traffic map and cameras show slight traffic backup on the interstate. Metro 911 advises that drivers use caution in the area.