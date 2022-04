LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Logan County Sheriff’s Office, three establishments were cited on Tuesday for selling tobacco to an underage person.

Sheriff PD Clemens and Logan City Police Chief JB Frye conducted tobacco compliance checks on Tuesday in and around Logan.

Five Logan County establishments were in compliance with State Law.

“The Sheriff and Chief would like to commend the 5 establishments that were in compliance with the State Law,” the Sheriff’s Office said.