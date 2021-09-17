3 new COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County, more than 860 cases so far in September

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says three more Boyd County residents have died due to COVID-19 between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17, bringing the county to 91 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 43-year-old female, a 45-year-old male and a 79-year-old female.

The BCEOC says 214 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Sept. 14. The new cases bring Boyd County to 862 new cases reported since Sept. 1. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,256 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases in today’s report, none have been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from 9 months old to 98 years old. Health officials say 49 of the residents with new cases are under the age of 18, and 30 of those residents are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 4,360 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 114.7. The CDC says the county has had 847.64 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 55.2% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,218 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.8%, or 17,650 people, have been fully vaccinated.