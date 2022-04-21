ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Ashland in June.

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set for June 25-26 at the Camp Landing Entertainment District. Teams will pair off for the classic pickup-driveway and play in computer-assigned brackets based on their age, gender, height and basketball experience, King’s Daughters officials say. The brackets will also be categorized for 18-and-under and 19-and-up, as well as a “Top” bracket in each gender for experienced players.

The event is being sponsored by King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and proceeds from the event will benefit local youth sports, according to officials.

“We are very pleased to bring the Macker to Ashland, Camp Landing and the tri-state area,” said Andy Gilliland, M.D., sports medicine physician with King’s Daughters Orthopedics. “This is a tremendous opportunity for people in this area to lace up their high-tops and enjoy a day of pure, family-friendly competition.”

The organizers are anticipating to have more than 200 teams play on 20 courts over the two-day tournament. The courts will be set up on the Camp Landing parking lots and games will begin at 8:30 a.m. on both tournament days, King’s Daughters officials say.

Officials say there will also be a slam dunk contest during the event that any players can enter regardless of talent level.

Registration for the event is already open with the registration fee at $160 per four-person team, according to King’s Daughters. To register, visit the Gus Macker tournament website.