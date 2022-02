HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to put out an active house fire on Rutland Avenue in Huntington Friday morning.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told 13 News that three people were inside the house at the time, but they all got out safely.

The house is a total loss, and some neighboring homes are also facing some damage.

Rader says the fire happened when the family was trying to heat their home with an oven.