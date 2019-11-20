3 plead not guilty after Ohio University fraternity pledge’s death

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people charged after an Ohio University’s fraternity pledge’s death made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Saxon Angell-Perez, James Dylan Wanke and Dominic A. Figliola are facing charges after Freshman Collin Wiant, of Dublin, died after an alleged hazing incident in 2018.

All three pleaded not guilty during their arraignment, Wednesday.

Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Perez was released on his own recognizance and scheduled jury trial for January 30, 2019.

Wanke was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke was released on his own recognizance and scheduled a jury trial for December 28, 2019.

Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, has been charged with Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

A year after Wiant was found dead in the Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity annex house, nine people, including seven members, are charged in connection to his death.

Wiant was a pledge at the fraternity at Ohio University. A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Others facing charges include: