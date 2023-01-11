MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at a home.

Police say following the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Grandview Heights Road in Point Pleasant, where the items that were allegedly stolen were recovered.

After the search warrant, warrants were issued for two male persons of interest for “Felony Breaking and Entering Other than a Dwelling,” “Felony Conspiracy,” and “Felony Grand Larceny.” A warrant was also issued for a female person of interest for “Felony Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods.”

Anyone with any information regarding this case or the persons of interest is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at (304) 773-5201.