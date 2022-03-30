RANGER, WV (WOWK) — A brush fire spread to three structures in Ranger off State Highway 10.
Lincoln County dispatchers say Hamlin VFD, West Hamlin VFD, Guyan River VFD, Mud River VFD and Harts Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.
by: Isaac Taylor
Posted:
Updated:
