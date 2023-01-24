UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut power to the light pole before they can remove two of the vehicles from the scene.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a crash in Charleston that has caused a fluid spill.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:35 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of McFarland St. And Virginia St. E. in Downtown Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say a light pole was knocked down during the crash and the city’s street department has been called due to a large fluid spill.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.