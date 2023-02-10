A crash in Cross Lanes has closed two lanes of I-64W backing up traffic on the interstate. (Photo Courtesy: WV 511)

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 westbound at Cross Lanes are now back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West are closed near Cross Lanes following a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. Friday near the 47-mile-marker close to the westbound Cross Lanes exit.

Dispatchers say the middle and slow lanes are shut down at this time.

According to dispatchers, no injuries have been reported at this time.