3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the KCLVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Wilderness EMS, Jan-Care Ambulance & General EMS all responded to the crash.