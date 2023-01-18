UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, near the 55-mile marker of I-64W. Dispatchers say the middle and fast lanes are currently shut down.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash. There is no word at this time on how long the two lanes will remain closed.