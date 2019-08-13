$3,000 dollars of pork donated to Facing Hunger Food Bank

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Proctorville Kroger Store Leader Fred Denny had a simple task: go to the Lawrence County Fair and purchase some livestock. He purchased three hogs from three different kids that had spent the year feeding and caring for the animals.

Denny didn’t just buy the pigs, which weighed close to 300 pounds each. He donated the $3,000 dollars’ worth of livestock to Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington.

“Those young people, in fact, are supporting their community by the proceeds of that meat going into that community,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, Executive Director at Facing Hunger Food Bank.

Now, the pork is being processed.

“It’s going to be cut up into pork chops, all different kinds of cuts of pork,” said Denny. Those cuts include sausage, bacon, pork loin, ribs, and pork butt.

Denny says he chose to purchase hogs to get the most bang for his buck.

“I was just trying to select something that would go the furthest, and I thought that would be the hogs,” said Denny.

All of that food being donated right back into Lawrence County.

“I think it’s really important for [the kids] in the life of service, not only for 4H but, to really look amongst their neighbors and know that food is being provided right in that community,” said Kirkhart.

Hard work from 4H kids, and more than 800 pounds of pork, feeding those in need, one family at a time.