31,300 West Virginia customers still without power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE: Around 31,300 West Virginia customers are still without power due to Wednesday and Thursday’s storm. The counties most affected are as follows:

Cabell (13,500 customers without service)

Wayne (6,300)

Putnam (5,364)

Jackson (1,965)

Mason (2,145)

Kanawha (896)

Lincoln (760)

Service restoration is expected to be completed in Jackson and Mason counties by late Saturday night. Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties are expected to have service restored by Sunday evening.

For information on a specific outage check Appalachian Power’s OUTAGE MAP.