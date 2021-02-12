31,300 West Virginia customers still without power

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Appalachian Power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE: Around 31,300 West Virginia customers are still without power due to Wednesday and Thursday’s storm. The counties most affected are as follows:

  • Cabell (13,500 customers without service)
  • Wayne (6,300)
  • Putnam (5,364)
  • Jackson (1,965)
  • Mason (2,145)
  • Kanawha (896)
  • Lincoln (760)

Service restoration is expected to be completed in Jackson and Mason counties by late Saturday night. Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties are expected to have service restored by Sunday evening.

For information on a specific outage check Appalachian Power’s OUTAGE MAP.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS