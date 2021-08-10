31st annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September

Robin Spencer and his son out retrieving metal scraps from the Kanawha River.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 31st annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event is sponsored by The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) as part of their Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.

The cleanup event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.

WVDEP officials say this year’s cleanup sites include Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. More cleanup sites may be added later.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the cleanup or suggest a cleanup location should contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or call at 1-800-322-5530.

REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away.

All volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

The 2019 cleanup saw 133 volunteers spend a total of 290 hours to help remove 3.5 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries. Last year’s cleanup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.