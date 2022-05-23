DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after he was found to have 35 homemade bombs at his home and was seen at a home with 10 silver blasting caps in their yard.

On April 12, the Dunbar Streets Crimes unit and officers searched the home where Josh Edens and his girlfriend resided for drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint goes on to say that 35 homemade incendiary devices were found in the living room. They were taken by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad once another search warrant was filed. It says the devices are either in safe storage or destroyed.

The Bomb Squad told officers the bombs were tampered with and are not of original design.

On May 4, officers saw Edens leave a home on 24th Street in Dunbar through a side garage. The criminal complaint says Edens noticed the officer and left through an adjacent alley.

The officer said they found wires and silver objects coming out of the ground which was later found to be blasting caps, which are used for explosives, the criminal complaint states. The Kanawha County Bomb Squad was dispatched and recovered 10 silver blasting caps wired together.

The criminal complaint says Edens is being charged with illegal possession of destructive devices, explosive materials, or incendiary devices.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility, Joshua Aaron Edens was booked at the South Central Regional Jail on May 20, 2022.