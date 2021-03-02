37 arrested in Scioto County probation, warrant sweep

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) Law enforcement agencies say 37 people have been arrested after a two-day operation in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, the departments conducted a “Multi-Agency Probation / Warrant Operation” Monday and Tuesday, March 1 and 2. Along with the 37 arrests, law enforcement recovered stolen property, drugs and a firearm, resulting in some additional charges.

Law enforcement says many agencies and units participated in the county-wide operation including Scioto County Adult Probation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Fire Department’s Tactical Medics. Additional participants included the Counseling Center, Hope Source and the Shawnee Counseling Center.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Glenn Skaggs – Probation Violation

Aaron Armstrong – Probation Violation

Twanta Craft – Probation Violation

Levi Brown – Probation Violation

Megan Cade – Probation Violation

LeeAnn Bradford – Probation Violation

Patrick Shaw – Probation Violation

Shelby Frazee – Probation Violation

David Chaffins – Probation Violation

Robbie Gibson – Probation Violation

James Charles – Probation Violation

James Boots – Probation Violation

Erica Bowens – Probation Violation

Rodney Ramey – Probation Violation

Michael Boyd – Probation Violation

Ronnie Arnold – Probation Violation

Justin Cantrell – Probation Violation

Michael Harrell – Probation Violation

Jacob Canfield – Probation Violation

John Watts – Probation Violation

Corey Bentley – Probation Violation

John Milstead – Probation Violation

William McGraw – Probation Violation

David Jackson – Probation Violation

Edward Krekeler- Probation Violation

Jennifer Dixon-Greer – Probation Violation

Dan Wells – Probation Violation

Nina Book – Probation Violation

Timothy Deese – Probation Violation

Dusty Driskell – Probation Violation

Willie Arthur— Parole

Keri Lewis — Assault

Rebeca Jamison — Parole

Don Ellis – Probation Violation

Timothy Oppy – Probation Violation

Timothy Carver — F5 BW

Margaret Rigney — F5 Agg Possession

Law enforcement officials say 21 of those arrested were sent to treatment and/or released. Thoroughman and Brewer say this is the “first of many” of these operations.