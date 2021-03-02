37 arrested in Scioto County probation, warrant sweep

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) Law enforcement agencies say 37 people have been arrested after a two-day operation in Scioto County.
According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, the departments conducted a “Multi-Agency Probation / Warrant Operation” Monday and Tuesday, March 1 and 2. Along with the 37 arrests, law enforcement recovered stolen property, drugs and a firearm, resulting in some additional charges.
Law enforcement says many agencies and units participated in the county-wide operation including Scioto County Adult Probation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Fire Department’s Tactical Medics. Additional participants included the Counseling Center, Hope Source and the Shawnee Counseling Center.
Those arrested in the operation include:
- Glenn Skaggs – Probation Violation
- Aaron Armstrong – Probation Violation
- Twanta Craft – Probation Violation
- Levi Brown – Probation Violation
- Megan Cade – Probation Violation
- LeeAnn Bradford – Probation Violation
- Patrick Shaw – Probation Violation
- Shelby Frazee – Probation Violation
- David Chaffins – Probation Violation
- Robbie Gibson – Probation Violation
- James Charles – Probation Violation
- James Boots – Probation Violation
- Erica Bowens – Probation Violation
- Rodney Ramey – Probation Violation
- Michael Boyd – Probation Violation
- Ronnie Arnold – Probation Violation
- Justin Cantrell – Probation Violation
- Michael Harrell – Probation Violation
- Jacob Canfield – Probation Violation
- John Watts – Probation Violation
- Corey Bentley – Probation Violation
- John Milstead – Probation Violation
- William McGraw – Probation Violation
- David Jackson – Probation Violation
- Edward Krekeler- Probation Violation
- Jennifer Dixon-Greer – Probation Violation
- Dan Wells – Probation Violation
- Nina Book – Probation Violation
- Timothy Deese – Probation Violation
- Dusty Driskell – Probation Violation
- Willie Arthur— Parole
- Keri Lewis — Assault
- Rebeca Jamison — Parole
- Don Ellis – Probation Violation
- Timothy Oppy – Probation Violation
- Timothy Carver — F5 BW
- Margaret Rigney — F5 Agg Possession
Law enforcement officials say 21 of those arrested were sent to treatment and/or released. Thoroughman and Brewer say this is the “first of many” of these operations.
