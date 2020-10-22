Coronavirus Updates

38 Ohio counties now level 3 under coronavirus advisory map

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, 38 counties are now considered level 3(red).  

This is the highest number of cases since Ohio began releasing the map, and an increase from 29 counties since last week. The total includes two counties in our region, Scioto and Lawrence counties.

The counties that are red include: 

  • Mercer
  • Butler
  • Hamilton
  • Putnam
  • Allen
  • Montgomery
  • Warren
  • Lucas
  • Hardin
  • Clark
  • Greene
  • Ottawa
  • Marion
  • Union
  • Madison
  • Fayette
  • Highland
  • Adams
  • Crawford
  • Franklin
  • Ross
  • Pike
  • Scioto
  • Lawrence
  • Richland
  • Licking
  • Lorain
  • Wayne
  • Muskingum
  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit
  • Stark
  • Tuscarawas
  • Guernsey
  • Lake
  • Geauga
  • Portage
  • Mahoning

There are only four yellow (Level 1) counties in the state, while the rest are orange (Level 2).

During his Thursday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county and 92.8% are living in a red or high incidence county. Only 1% of Ohioans are living in a yellow county.

DeWine also announced that three counties are on the watch list to move to level 4(purple). Those are Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS