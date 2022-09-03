CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s time once again for the Great Rubber Duck Race in Charleston, West Virginia!

The United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water say right at noon today, Saturday, Sept. 3, the rubber ducks will be making their big splash into the Kanawha River from the South Side Bridge!

All 3,075 ducks will float to shore at the Levee Area along Kanawha Boulevard and Haddad Riverfront Park and the first one pulled from the water will be this year’s first place winner.

WOWK 13 News is a media sponsor of the event, and we will be streaming the drop in this article beginning just before noon.

The first place winner will receive $3,000, second place will receive a $1,000 Par Mar Fuel Card and third place will receive $500.