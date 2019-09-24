3rd fatal crash in 24 hours in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Lincoln County EMS and Kanawha County EMS are responding to a fatal crash on Corridor G and Midway Road in Lincoln County, according to Kanawha County Dispatchers. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

This crash is the third fatal crash in Lincoln County in the last 24 hours.

A Lincoln County High School student was killed after a crash in Lincoln County at around 4 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2019. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported near Hamlin on Route 3.

Another person was killed after a hit and run that happened overnight. According to the Lincoln County 911 Center, the man was walking along Route 3 in the Griffith area when hit.

