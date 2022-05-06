HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington.

36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond.

Huntington PD found the body of 43-year-old Eric Williams wrapped in a carpet in a car outside of the hospital on Tuesday, and they identified Josh Daniel, of Salt Rock, and Ryan Fitzsimmons, of Hurricane, as the two people who were in possession of the body.

Josh Daniel told police that he was contacted by Brown saying that she believed Willians to be possibly deceased inside a residence on Miller Rd.

Daniel said they found Williams dead in the bathroom of the residence. He said that he, Fitzsimmons and Brown wrapped Williams in a sheet and a carpet and put him in the car. The criminal complaint states that Daniel called it a “group effort.”

When asked why he didn’t call 911, Daniel told police that it was because there was a marijuana grow inside the residence.