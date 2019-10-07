4 arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says a series of drug arrests were made in the county area in the last week. Over the last several months the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting controlled narcotics purchase operations in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Fridley, warrants were obtained for multiple persons who have allegedly sold drugs under these controlled conditions. So far four of these suspects have been arrested and are awaiting court proceedings.

Teresa Dixon, 51, of Hilltop, West Virginia, has been charged with two counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Evan Evans, 31, of Fayetteville, West Virginia has been charged with two counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Joshua Coffman, 30, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, has been charged with two counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Stephen Browning, 31, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, has been charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Warrants are pending for additional suspects who officers are currently attempting to locate. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

