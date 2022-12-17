MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening.

The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD.

PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure.

(Photo courtesy of Pomeroy Fire Department)

The home was a total loss, PFD says.

Fire officials say crews managed to prevent spreading, and they extinguished the fire within two hours. They remained on site to put out hotspots.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No one was injured in the fire, according to PFD.

PFD and fire departments from Chester, Rutland and Middleport responded. Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and American Electric Power also responded.

The American Red Cross Disaster Services were contacted to aid residents.