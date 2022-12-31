PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia.

The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say crews are still on the scene.

Dispatchers do not have additional information at this time.

13 News is reaching out to State Police for more information.