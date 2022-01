KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from four fire departments are battling a house fire in Kanawha County.

The fire is reported on the 1000 block of Pine Street in the St. Albans area – not far from the Green Valley Church of God.

Fire crews from Jefferson Fire, West Side Fire, Institute Fire, and St. Albans Fire are battling the blaze. Kanawha County EMS is also on scene.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as details emerge.