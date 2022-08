ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews from four fire departments have responded to a working fire in the Spencer area of Roane County.

According to Roane County dispatchers, a residential fire was reported in the 2500 block of Clay Road. There is no word if the fire has been put out yet.

Officials do not know if the home was occupied or abandoned at this time.

The Clover, Newton, Reedy and Spencer fire departments are on scene.