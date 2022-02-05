4 involved in major theft ring arrested, two previously charged for vandalizing Cassie Johnson memorial

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia says that four people involved in a major theft ring have been arrested. Two of the people arrested were previously charged in the vandalism of a Cassie Johnson memorial.

They say the Midnight Shift had enough evidence to arrest the four for various thefts in the southern Jackson County area.

The four were found with stolen evidence and a stolen vehicle. Deputies say they were connected to a “lengthy list of recent related thefts in southern Jackson County.”

Michael White, Lyndzie Legg, Corey Neeley and Dalton White, all from Kanawha County, were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. White and Legg were previously charged for vandalizing a memorial for fallen Patrolman Cassie Johnson, according to deputies.

Cassie Johnson was killed in the line of duty when she was shot on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, and later died from her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.