CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station.

Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges:

Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance

Andre Haussan Joyner, 47, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance

Joshua Oneil Matthews, 40, of Charleston – Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Vickie Lynn Rice, 43, of Culloden – Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

According to the complaints, undercover detectives allegedly purchased suspected narcotics from Harris and Joyner at the Par Mar. The complaints say that Matthews and Rice both allegedly acted as “catalysts” introducing the undercover detectives to drug dealers, who were not identified in the complaints. The complaints also say that Matthews had allegedly attempted to sell an undercover detective fentanyl “before realizing he did not have any left” and introduced the detective to another person to purchase narcotics.

Vickie Rice (Photo Courtesy: CPD)

The nearly two-month undercover investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in a drug bust at the Par Mar Amoco Gas Station on Washington Street East near Ruffner Avenue.

Following the raid, the City of Charleston filed a Complaint for Injunction alleging that the gas station was a “public nuisance and a hazard to the health of the neighborhood and community at large.”

In the injunction, the City stated that between Jan. 1, 2022 and Nov. 28, 2022, authorities have responded to more than 350 emergency calls at the gas station, resulting in 97 citations or arrests. While many of the calls were for disturbances, suspicious activity, drugs or alcohol, the injunction states there was also a shooting at the location on May 7, 2022.

The injunction was granted in Kanawha County Court that same afternoon, shutting down the gas station.

Police said the raid resulted in six initial arrests including Izrael Leon Mitchem, 25, of Huntington, Marcus Diangelo Holmes, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, Jemel Lee Waters, 34, of Charleston, Beverly Lewis, of Charleston, 40, Bryant Lorenzo Williams, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, and Ciara Thomas, 37, of Charleston.