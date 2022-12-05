CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Kanawha County was also denied assistance last week because FEMA officials said the damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance.

The severe flooding turned many West Virginians lives upside down in August of this year.

“I mean, it’s not fair in lots of ways, in my opinion,” said Justice. “You know, from the standpoint of classifying these as four different events. I mean, for crying out loud, you know if it rains and the ground gets totally saturated and everything, and then all of a sudden, you know, we don’t have any real relief to where the ground is able to absorb.”

The state is able to appeal this decision, but has only 30 days to do so.

Fayette and McDowell counties were approved for FEMA assistance for the August flooding in November 2022.